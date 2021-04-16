Funke Akindele-Bello gets a Lexus SUV gift worth N135M

The movie star's husband and rapper JJC Skillz took to his Instagram page where he shared a video of the SUV.

"Congratulations @funkejenifaakindele Hard work pays my darling. Congratulations on your new ride. Thank you to all the jenifan, and every single supporter. 🙌🏾 God bless and uplift you," he captioned the video.

The actress also took to her Instagram page where she shared a photo of the new ride.

She, however, revealed that the SUV was a gift.

Akindele-Bello's new ride is a 2020 Lexus SuperSports LX 570.