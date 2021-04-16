RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Funke Akindele-Bello gets a Lexus SUV gift worth N135M

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The movie star's SUV is a 2020 Lexus SuperSports LX 570.

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele-Bello and her new car [Instagram/FunkeJenifaAkindele]

Pulse Nigeria

Nigerian movie star Funke Akindele-Bello has gotten for herself a Lexus Sports Utility Vehicle worth N135M.

Recommended articles

The movie star's husband and rapper JJC Skillz took to his Instagram page where he shared a video of the SUV.

"Congratulations @funkejenifaakindele Hard work pays my darling. Congratulations on your new ride. Thank you to all the jenifan, and every single supporter. 🙌🏾 God bless and uplift you," he captioned the video.

The actress also took to her Instagram page where she shared a photo of the new ride.

She, however, revealed that the SUV was a gift.

"Thank you #jenifans @jjcskillz PS: LIRS!! I beg na gift o😂😂#hardworkpays #patienceiskey #nolookotherpersontime #everymanhashistime #yourtimewillcome #oluwaseun" she captioned the photo.

Akindele-Bello's new ride is a 2020 Lexus SuperSports LX 570.

According to Nigerian cars website, Carmart, a brand new LX 570 goes for about N135M.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ada Jesus drama: Actress Rita Edochie curses critics on Instagram

Avocado Pear: The health benefits of this fruit are priceless

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala wants us to wear Ankara; here are 4 style tips

Actress Rachel Bakam is dead

Google honours Oliver De Coque on his 74th posthoumous birthday

Man stabs Chief Imam to death over alleged love affair with wife

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

5 reasons you should flirt in your relationship

How to deal when you no longer find your partner attractive