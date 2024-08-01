Funke Akindele, Runtown and 4 other Nigerian celebrities born in August

Recommended articles
August-born people are often seen as confident and charismatic. They are said to have a natural charm that draws others to them and they often take on leadership roles with ease.
People born between August 1 and 22 fall under the Leo star sign and those born between August 23 and 31 fall under the Virgo star sign.
Let's take a moment to honour the influential figures whose birthdays in August bring an extra sparkle to the Nigerian entertainment scene:
Here are 6 Nigerian celebrities born in August: