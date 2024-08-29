Jade Osiberu returns with a ‘Christmas movie,’ starring Afrobeats stars

In an official statement on August 28, 2024, Osebiru revealed her return to filmmaking after a deliberate year-long, explaining that she had been preparing for this Christmas film.

“If you’ve followed me for a while, you’ll know that when I’m quiet, it means I’m cooking and food is done. I have some exciting news we made the most beautiful, heartwarming, Christmas film ever and it’s coming to Prime Video this December,” she said.

She also revealed that the film features a combination of notable actors and Afrobeats stars whom she was honoured to work with.

“It was such an honour to work with some actors who I admired for years and some of the biggest names in Afrobeats cos what’s a detty December film without Afrobeats,” she added.

Christmas in Lagos follows the story of Fiyin, who is heartbroken and convinced that her best friend, Elo is her true love. However, Elo returns from New York with plans to propose to his secret girlfriend, Yagazie.

Meanwhile, Gbemi faces a tough choice between her current boyfriend and an old flame. Additionally, Ivie, a Londoner who comes back to Lagos for an unforgettable December, unexpectedly finds love.

Set against the backdrop of Lagos’ lively “Detty December” festivities, this film follows four friends navigating friendship, love, and loss during the holiday season.

Osiberu, known for her crime thriller films, has made a name for herself in the Nigerian film industry with successful movies like Gangs of Lagos and Brotherhood.

In her statement, she recognized the potential concern of her audience considering this movie seems new and out of the box for her. However, she added that she isn’t quitting crime-thrillers and even teased two action films that will be released sometime.

“So I can hear all my action people be like ‘Jade, what’s all this romance,’ well it’s love and violence always, I got you. Very soon I’m going to share the tea on two action films that we are developing. All I can say is that one of them is of the gang nature,” she concluded.

