ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Actor Femi Ogedengbe recalls how he, Prince Eke and Hanks Anuku survived a cultist attack

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He emphasises that cultism was prevalent in Nollywood at the time.

Nollywood veterans Prince Eke. Femi Ogedengbe, and Hanks Anuku
Nollywood veterans Prince Eke. Femi Ogedengbe, and Hanks Anuku

Recommended articles

Speaking with Teju Babyface on the recent episode of his King of Talks podcast, he recalled the incident in Enugu where Prince Eke, while conversing with a lady who had a relationship with a cultist, provoked her boyfriend.

He explained, "There was serious cultism in Nollywood back then; I can't speak for now. One time in Enugu, Prince Eke and I were shooting a movie, and Prince went to talk to a lady who liked him, and the lady was dating a cultist. The cultists then brought Prince, asked him to kneel, and embarrassed him, and Prince got angry. The people who did these things to him were not even students, but they didn't even know that Prince himself was dangerous."

ADVERTISEMENT

Ogedengbe detailed the clash that followed when Prince called for reinforcements from Port Harcourt, saying that the actors got beaten that day, but he and Hanks Anuku stood their ground.

He said, "Prince called people and buses from Port Harcourt, and if you see what happened to actors that day in the hotel in Enugu, They beat us, but like I no dey fear, and Hank Anuku. They tried punching Hank here and there, but he stood his ground, and when we noticed other people like us were like, 'Let's die here."

"However, Hank was the first person who defended himself, and every other actor took off, and that was the day Prince first got his recognition before he was added to movies," the actor concluded.

See the full interview below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Actor Femi Ogedengbe recalls how he, Prince Eke and Hanks Anuku survived a cultist attack

Actor Femi Ogedengbe recalls how he, Prince Eke and Hanks Anuku survived a cultist attack

Rema's 'Raves & Roses' surpasses 100 weeks on Billboard 200 chart

Rema's 'Raves & Roses' surpasses 100 weeks on Billboard 200 chart

I used to think all Africans spoke pidgin English - Simi

I used to think all Africans spoke pidgin English - Simi

Rema makes history as 'Calm Down' surpasses 2 billion Spotify streams

Rema makes history as 'Calm Down' surpasses 2 billion Spotify streams

'BBNaija' star Tacha shares her crypto trading success story

'BBNaija' star Tacha shares her crypto trading success story

Simi finds it beautiful when men cry and are vulnerable

Simi finds it beautiful when men cry and are vulnerable

Davido achieves career milestone as 'Timeless' surpasses 450M Spotify streams

Davido achieves career milestone as 'Timeless' surpasses 450M Spotify streams

Actress Sola Sobowale congratulates Sharon Ooja on her wedding

Actress Sola Sobowale congratulates Sharon Ooja on her wedding

I got robbed in Ibiza and 70,000 Euros was stolen - BBNaija's Kiddwaya

I got robbed in Ibiza and 70,000 Euros was stolen - BBNaija's Kiddwaya

Pulse Sports

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Layi Wasabi [Instagram/Layiwasabi]

Comedian Layi Wasabi bemoans the state of Nigeria's economy

Nigerian actress Destiny Etiko

Zero chills! Kenyans force Nigerian actress Destiny Etiko to clarify post & offer apology

Nicki Minaj congratulates the newly weds

Nicki Minaj congratulates Davido and Chioma on their wedding

Burna Boy [Instagram/Burnaboygram]

Burna Boy, Wizkid and 8 other Nigerian celebrities born in July