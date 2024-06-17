ADVERTISEMENT
Father's Day: Here's how 7 celebrity dads were celebrated on the big day

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Let's take a glimpse into their heartwarming celebrations.

Let's take a look at some of our celebrity dads [Instagram/Daniel Etim- Effiong]
From heartfelt tributes to cosy celebrations at home, here's how our celebrities were celebrated on Father's Day.

Nollywood actor Deyemi Okanlawon spent Father's Day at home with his sons who gifted him heartwarming presents. The video posted to his page on June 16, 2024, showed the adorable moment his sons came in with a gift bag containing a card, a new pair of shoes and other gifts for him.

The greeting card read, "We are forever grateful to have a role model as amazing as you, we respect you because you give us guidance."'

Actor Daniel Etim-Effiong, like other fathers around the world, was appreciated by his wife and children in a social media tribute on Father's Day. The video posted to his wife, Toyosi Etim-Effiong's Instagram page captured the appreciatory messages from her and their kids.

Toyosi's caption read, "We absolutely LOVE YOU!!!! Thank you for being an exemplary dad!! All you need is supplied, and your heart desires are granted! Favour surrounds you like a shield. GOD’s wall of fire hedges you! Thank you for everything."

Singer, pastor and politician Banky W was doted on by his wife Adesua-Etomi who penned a detailed post for him to celebrate Father's Day.

Her post read in part,"To the best to ever do it, the blueprint, the best papa in the entire universe. You are indisputable evidence of God's love for us. I thought I loved you as a husband, but my goodness, do I love you even more as a father. You are the exact kind of Papa I prayed my children would have."

On Father's Day, Afrobeats singer Adekunle Gold was also celebrated by his wife Simi, who posted a cute moment between him and their daughter Adejare. The lovely video captured the singer reading a bedtime story to Adejare who read along.

"Happy Father's Day, we love you," said Simi in her caption.

Simi's Father's Day post for Adekunle Gold [Instagram/Symplisimi]
Popular Comedian Josh 2 Funny had a fun-filled Father's Day, and a winning streak too. He announced that he won a gift during a raffle draw held during the special Father's Day service at his church, and promptly took to his Instagram story to show it off.

He also posted a video collage showing intimate and funny moments between him and his son, he said in the caption, "Happy Father’s Day to Me and my Dad ❤️."

After becoming a father this 2024, Johnny Drille celebrated his very first Father's Day on Sunday, June 16.

His Wife Rinu took to Instagram to celebrate him with the caption, "Happy Father's Day to the best. Amaris is so blessed to have your dad thank you for working so dumb hard first may you prosper. We love you!"

Rinu's post for her husband Johnny Drille
On Father's Day, Nollywood actor Akah Nnani's wife, Claire Nnani took to Instagram to celebrate him

"Happy Father's day Daddy wa " she said in her Instagram story post

Claire Nnani's Father's Day post [Instagram/Clairennani]
