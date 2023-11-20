ADVERTISEMENT
Fans react as Snoop Dogg discloses what he meant by 'quitting smoking'

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

The rapper succeeded in fooling the internet when he claimed to quit.

Snoop Dogg successfully fooled the world [Getty/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic]
Snoop Dogg successfully fooled the world [Getty/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic]

On Monday, November 20, 2023, it was noticed that the rapper had deleted his previous posts. Not only that, but he had also posted a new video, which turned out to be an ad for a smokeless stove.

In the video, he said, "I have an announcement, I'm giving up smoke. I know what you're thinking, 'Snoop, smoke is kinda your whole thing.' But I'm done with it, I'm going smokeless."

Snoop Dogg's post has garnered reactions from his followers and social media users at large. Many called him a marketing genius, while others asserted that they knew his post claiming to quit smoking was a fluke all along.

One user, Chanel West Coast, said, "Marketing genius!!! Man, best marketing play ever, Snoop, you really had everyone bout to quit smoking." Another user commented, "I knew it when he said 'smoke' that all was not what it seems."

Some social media users did not find his post amusing and called him out for being insensitive to those trying to overcome addiction.

An outraged user slammed the rapper, saying, "Joking around with sobriety/quitting substances is lame af. Snoop has just become a puppet for whatever commercial brand has the bread at the moment. He'll say whatever you want him to. Sad trajectory."

Snoop Dogg's initial post that had the world thinking that he quit smoking [Instagram/Snoopdogg]
Snoop Dogg's initial post that had the world thinking that he quit smoking [Instagram/Snoopdogg] Pulse Nigeria
Throughout his career, Snoop has never concealed his fondness for smoking. He has also shared stories about his experiences getting stoned with a select few other performers, including Willie Nelson, Ed Sheeran, and Matthew McConaughey. He even once confessed to smoking a blunt in the White House during President Obama's tenure.

And as it seems, it's not the end of an era, as many of his fans thought.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

