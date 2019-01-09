They appear to be maintaining the same level of covertness as they got hitched on Wednesday, January 9, 2019.

This has made their fans to feel disappointment due to the delay in catching a glimpse of the event. On Twitter, there are remarks bearing a tone of frustration.

In more tweets, their followers illustrate the intensity in the search for their pictures with memes depicting a long queue.

This was a Twitter profile 'Bhadoosky' suggested to queue "if you want to see pictures from #SimiGold Wedding?"

Soon enough, a video of Simi and Adekunle Gold as a dancing couple reaches the fans who have been filled with anticipation.

According to reports, the traditional wedding reportedly held at the Victoria Island, Lagos, was open to only 300 guests.

The couple will have their white wedding at Ilashe beach on Thursday, according to more reports.