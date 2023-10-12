ADVERTISEMENT
Fame or service to humanity? Here's what Patoranking chose and why

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He has chosen what he calls the 'path less travelled.'

Patoranking prefers to use his fame as a service to humanity, especially those in the ghetto
In an interview with media personality Adesope on his Afrobeats Podcast, the Girlie O singer noted that his music is for the common man, being that he came from the ghetto himself.

When Adesope asked him how he could keep his head on straight and not get carried away by the perks of stardom, Patoranking responded that he chooses service to humanity over the glitz and glamour, any time any day. For him, stardom comes with responsibilities which one must live up to, adding that the path of service is not one that celebrities often choose.

He said, "I chose a path less travelled like I said earlier, if you're a public figure you're there for two reasons 'glitz and glamour' or 'service to humanity' and I chose service to humanity and it comes with a cost and you have to live up to it you know. You have to live up to it you have to be responsive; it's a responsibility. It's a path less travelled and you might not get noticed but you're doing your thing, the beauty of it is that whenever people look in that direction, you are there."

Going on, he asserted that during his upbringing, there was nobody for him to look up to. Therefore, he became that person for others to look up to and he strives to set the right examples.

"It's not a mistake that I am from the ghetto, when I was growing up we needed someone to look up to because there was no one, and then I became the person, I wanted to be that person. It's a responsibility because you have to make sure that there is peace in your community, and these are things that make me happy as a human," he added.

The entertainer who was born and raised in the Ebute Metta area of Lagos, grew up sharing one room with his parents and five siblings. Since attaining stardom, he has fought to make sure he does not return to the previous life of struggle.

According to Patoranking in July 2017 during an interview with Punch, his humble beginnings inspired him to work even harder. Even in his music, he inspires people that they have what it takes to be successful. Speaking during a podcast hosted by popular Gospel musician, Tim Godfrey, in 2022, he said, "Growing up, I had always known I would make it. Not because there was everything around me, but because that was the only option I had. Coming from the slum, poverty mindset does not give one the opportunity to think far. It was a fight and I won. I told myself I want to become a symbol of hope to other kids living in the slum. I want them to know it is possible for them to be successful.”

Patoranking preaches positivity through his music like Heal the World and encourages others through other songs. He also involves himself in community development, and to him, he does not need to publicise his charity because it is between him and God.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

