'They made us doubt our sanity' - Falz reacts to Lagos panel report indicting Army in Lekki shooting

In a post shared via his Instagram Stories on Monday, November 15, 2021, the lawyer turned rapper said the government tried to make everyone doubt their sanity in the heat of the shootings.

"These animals legit made us doubt our sanity about the Lekki massacre you know. Panel don compile their report, we gather here," he wrote.

Pulse Nigeria

Falz was one of the vocal celebrities when the #EndSars protest began.

In a chat with CNN's Christiana Amanpour in 2020, the rapper gave a breakdown of how the protest started and what it meant for young Nigerians.

"Myself and another artist, Runtown, we had shared on our Twitter handles that we were going to do a walk, a peaceful protest against all forms of police brutality. We did that with the hashtag #EndSars. The hashtag was already in existence. It was a big thing on social media but nobody had gone to do it physically, so we decided to go a step further," he said.

Amanpour asked the rapper if he wasn't scared for his life after many other disgruntled young Nigerians refused to speak to the media on the crisis in the country.

"I'm not afraid for my life. I'm not afraid for my life because where we are right now, I can actually die from anything. I don't even know where to start from, we have a nonexistent health care system, we have a seriously high level of poverty, there is unemployment and we are in a critical state because of how much corruption we've continued to see in the country," he said.

The Lagos state judiciary panel on the Lekki toll gate shooting recently released its report.