Fairytales do come true - Actor Charles Okocha ties the knot with fiancé

Okocha took to Instagram on November 12, 2024, to post a goofy video from his wedding showing him strutting different poses and dancing in his snazzy white suit at his white wedding. In his usual fashion, he thanked his music icon Jay Z for attending his wedding—an inside joke that did not pass his fans by.

He wrote, "White wedding done and dusted, to God be the Glory and Thank You JAY Z for coming thru."

The actor's fans and followers showered the new husband with congratulatory messages and goodwill.

A comment read, Congratulations, married man, we can't wait for this your new era to unfold. Lol, phenomenal marriage 😂😂😂" and another comment read, "Werey remains werey! Congratulations 😂 Once again. Thank you Jay z for coming through for Mr Phenomenal

Humorously, another Instagram user wrote, "Jay Z is proud of you congratulations 👏

The white wedding came immediately after a successful traditional wedding the day before, in which the actor also shared videos on social media.

He had stunned social media by announcing his engagement on November 5, 2024, by posting a series of booed-up pictures with his wife-to-be, sporting different stunning attire. In his caption, he launched their official wedding hashtag, "#MICHARLES2024."

Subsequently, during an exclusive interview with Punch Newspaper, the actor disclosed that he and his now-wife have been together for seven solid years, and now the time is right to tie the knot.