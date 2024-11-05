RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Actor Charles Okocha announces he is getting married!

It looks like we have another wedding coming right up this year! Or do we?

We're about to have a phenomenal wedding!! [Instagram/Charles_Okocha]

Taking to Instagram on November 5, 2024, the actor posted a series of booed-up pictures with his wife-to-be, sporting different stunning attire. In his caption, he launched their official wedding hashtag, "#MICHARLES2024."

Filled with excitement for the star, his fans took to the comment section with congratulatory messages and prayers.

A person wrote, "God bless your union!!!! Oh, we married now….Cheeeee!🎉," and another wrote, "I don't believe this film until it's believable. Congratulations in advance"

"Congratulations, Phenomenal Jay Z and Beyonce," another comment read.

"Congratulations Charles yayyyyyyy 🙌❤️" said a happy follower.

However, as a result of the actor's playful nature, some social media users were left confused about the authenticity of the announcement. Some people questioned whether the pictures were for an upcoming movie or even a comedy skit.

A comment read, "I don't believe this film until it's believable. Congratulations in advance," Obi Cubana commented, "Nwanne m, na skit? Abi na "finally oooo....."💃🏾💃🏾"

Back in January 2023, Okocha had opened up about his reasons for staying single despite having two children, stressing that he was taking his time to find the right woman.

He said to Punch Newspapers, "Some say I am not going to get married. No! Don't quote me wrong, I am going to get married most definitely, my kids are growing up, and so I need a partner that will be able to take care of their needs and mine. I will get married, but I am just taking my time. I have two beautiful kids; a son and a daughter. At this time I am just focused on taking care of my adorable kids and that's it, and that's enough. They are my kids and they keep me motivated."

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

