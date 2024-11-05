Actor Charles Okocha announces he is getting married!

Taking to Instagram on November 5, 2024, the actor posted a series of booed-up pictures with his wife-to-be, sporting different stunning attire. In his caption, he launched their official wedding hashtag, "#MICHARLES2024."

Filled with excitement for the star, his fans took to the comment section with congratulatory messages and prayers.

A person wrote, "God bless your union!!!! Oh, we married now….Cheeeee!🎉," and another wrote, "I don't believe this film until it's believable. Congratulations in advance"

"Congratulations, Phenomenal Jay Z and Beyonce," another comment read.

"Congratulations Charles yayyyyyyy 🙌❤️" said a happy follower.

However, as a result of the actor's playful nature, some social media users were left confused about the authenticity of the announcement. Some people questioned whether the pictures were for an upcoming movie or even a comedy skit.

Back in January 2023, Okocha had opened up about his reasons for staying single despite having two children, stressing that he was taking his time to find the right woman.