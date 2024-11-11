Charles Okocha opens up about his reasons for getting married

Speaking during an exclusive interview with Punch Newspaper, the actor disclosed that he and his now-fiancée have been together for seven solid years, and now the time is right.

He explained, "I am getting married because it’s only right for me to be married. We have been dating since 2017, quietly, with no social media show of affection. She lives in America and is a nurse. So, it is true.”

Okocha also spoke about his children, saying, "My kids are very comfortable and happy with the news.”

Taking to Instagram on November 5, 2024, the actor stunned everyone by posting a series of booed-up pictures with his wife-to-be, sporting different stunning attire. In his caption, he announced their impending nuptials and launched their official wedding hashtag, "#MICHARLES2024."

The news was welcomed by both excitement and confusion by those who did not know whether the news was true or for an upcoming movie, but now he has confirmed the wedding arrangement to be real.

Okocha had previously been open about his reasons for not getting married, citing the prevalence of divorce in society

Back in 2023, he said to Punch, “The truth is, I have never been married in my life, and I am a happy man. You and I know what is going on these days; you see a couple married for a few years, and next, they are divorced. These are people you’ve looked up to, and now they’re divorced; how, then, do you want me to get into this marriage thing?”