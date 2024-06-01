ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Everybody was mean to me there - Stephanie Coker opens up on working at Cool FM

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

The podcast host says that she was subjected to gossips and snitching that eventually made her leave the company.

Stephanie Coker
Stephanie Coker

Podcast host, Stephanie Coker-Aderinokun has opened up about her experience working for a month at Cool FM as a radio presenter shortly after she moved back to Nigeria from the UK.

Recommended articles

In a new interview with Chude Jideonwo, she said that the people at the company were mean to her during her time there.

I went to Cool FM to audition. And I dropped my audition tape I recorded. Nobody got back to me. They said they didn’t get anything. So they were like, ‘Come back for another audition. Don’t drop a tape, audition,’” she said.

ALSO READ: I wanted to get hit by a car after my IVF failed - Stephanie Coker on PCOS struggle

ADVERTISEMENT

But she added that the reason they didn't get her tape was because somebody at the company had thrown it away.

Cut the long story short, somebody threw my audition away at Cool FM, because they felt like ‘This British accent is coming here? No no no.’ They felt threatened. Eventually, I got a job at Cool FM and the person actually told me that they threw my audition away. And I was like ‘Okay,’ she said.

She said everybody at the company was mean to her, except the former radio presenter Kaylah Oniwo who she said was nice.

By the way, everybody was mean to me there. I think it was only Kaylah that was nice."

She added that lies about her playing sexual favours with the boss at the company began to spread.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: Stephanie Coker, Akah Nnani, others win British Council Film Lab Africa grant

I will cry going to work and cry coming back because they were like ‘Ooh she’s sleeping with the boss. That's how she got this job.’ Everybody was just like ‘She did something doggy to get here,’” she said.

She said she decided to leave after she was asked to write an apology letter for seating on the Beat FM's table at an event. A colleague at Cool FM she said had told their bosses.

Watch the full interview below:

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis Da-ala Mirilla is an Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Pulse Nigeria, a multi-media journalist with experience touching on tech, media, digital culture and pop culture. Reach out on dennis.da-alamirilla@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Everybody was mean to me there - Stephanie Coker opens up on working at Cool FM

Everybody was mean to me there - Stephanie Coker opens up on working at Cool FM

See Stan Nze, Anthony Monjaro in new thriller 'Troublous Weekend' streaming on YouTube

See Stan Nze, Anthony Monjaro in new thriller 'Troublous Weekend' streaming on YouTube

These Nollywood films and series are coming this June

These Nollywood films and series are coming this June

Ayra Starr gives track by track breakdown of her new album 'The Year I Turned 21'

Ayra Starr gives track by track breakdown of her new album 'The Year I Turned 21'

Simi reconnects with Falz for new single ‘Borrow Me Your Baby’

Simi reconnects with Falz for new single ‘Borrow Me Your Baby’

Tems, Timini and 12 other Nigerian celebrities born in June

Tems, Timini and 12 other Nigerian celebrities born in June

Season two of ANIKULAPO to be filmed in Ghana - Kunle Afolayan

Season two of ANIKULAPO to be filmed in Ghana - Kunle Afolayan

Director Lancelot Imasuen says 'Issakaba' sequel has finished filming

Director Lancelot Imasuen says 'Issakaba' sequel has finished filming

9 Nollywood films to watch for this weekend

9 Nollywood films to watch for this weekend

Pulse Sports

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pastor Iren says that sex before marriage makes it hard to identify red flags [Instagram/pst_iren]

Pastor Emmanuel Iren says body count affects women being satisfied by one man

Johnny Wactor [Getty Images]

'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor dies after being shot in Los Angeles

Singer/songwriter Young Jonn

Young John says director Unlimited LA once chased him off the set of a music video

Toolz and Tunde have two children together [Instagram/Toolzo]

TV host Toolz celebrates 8th wedding anniversary, says she wants another child