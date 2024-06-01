Everybody was mean to me there - Stephanie Coker opens up on working at Cool FM

In a new interview with Chude Jideonwo, she said that the people at the company were mean to her during her time there.

“I went to Cool FM to audition. And I dropped my audition tape I recorded. Nobody got back to me. They said they didn’t get anything. So they were like, ‘Come back for another audition. Don’t drop a tape, audition,’” she said.

But she added that the reason they didn't get her tape was because somebody at the company had thrown it away.

“Cut the long story short, somebody threw my audition away at Cool FM, because they felt like ‘This British accent is coming here? No no no.’ They felt threatened. Eventually, I got a job at Cool FM and the person actually told me that they threw my audition away. And I was like ‘Okay,’ she said.

She said everybody at the company was mean to her, except the former radio presenter Kaylah Oniwo who she said was nice.

“By the way, everybody was mean to me there. I think it was only Kaylah that was nice."

She added that lies about her playing sexual favours with the boss at the company began to spread.

“I will cry going to work and cry coming back because they were like ‘Ooh she’s sleeping with the boss. That's how she got this job.’ Everybody was just like ‘She did something doggy to get here,’” she said.

She said she decided to leave after she was asked to write an apology letter for seating on the Beat FM's table at an event. A colleague at Cool FM she said had told their bosses.