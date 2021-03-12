Nollywood actress Esther Nwachukwu has called out heroes Junior Pope’s wife, Jennifer, for blocking her after she tattooed his initials on her body.

Nwachukwu described Junior Pope as one of her favourite actors, said his wife who was initially following her on Instagram, blocked her after seeing that she tattooed Pope's initials on her body.

"Since 2018 I tattooed one of my heroes Junior pope on my body as in his logo JP on my body, what did I get? Do you know what the wife did? She was following me on Instagram and she blocked me all because I tattooed her husband's name JP on my chest. Why would she block me?" she said.

The actress went on to show off the tattoos on her body.