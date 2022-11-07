RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Enough with the pressure,' Bad Boy Timz tells BNXN after he purchases new Benz

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian artist and fan favorite Bad Boy Timz has taken to his social media to share his thoughts on what he describes as the increasing pressure in the Nigerian music industry.

Bad Boy Timz, BNXN (BUJU)
Bad Boy Timz, BNXN (BUJU)

Details: Nigerian singing sensation BXNX was recently reported to have spent 40 million naira on a Mercedez Benz. This comes after he recently won a Bentley SUV as the next-rated artist at the 2022 Headies Awards in Atlanta USA. Before winning the Bentley, BNXN was reported to have bought a Mercedez Benz.

In light of this, Bad Boy Timz known for having a funny side recorded a video where he told fans that the pressure was getting worse.

"Buju Benson, Buju Bentley, Buju Benz," Bad Boy Timz said hailing his colleague on his latest stride.

Bad Boy Timz is one of Nigeria's finest fast-rising artists whose recent single 'Big Money' has enjoyed a warm reception. In an interview with Pulse Nigeria, Bad Boy Timz also revealed that he's set to release a new EP he calls 'No Bad Boy, No Party'.

According to the street-pop sensation, the project will showcase his hit-making ability and remind listeners of the reason they all fell in love with him.

'Enough with the pressure,' Bad Boy Timz tells BNXN after he purchases new Benz

