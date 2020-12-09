Nollywood movie star Eniola Badmus has advised the general public to desist from body-shaming her so as not to send her to an early grave.

The actress made this known via her Instagram page on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, where she reacted to those who have criticised her over her weight.

''Members of the public do not send me to my early grave. Na chubby I chubby, I nor steal your meat," she wrote.

Eniola Badmus' post on body-shaming [Instagram/EniolaBadmus]

"The bully about being plus size is huge...Y'all the reason a lot of people go into depression and so quick to put RIP on their pictures."

Eniola Badmus' post on body-shaming [Instagram/EniolaBadmus]

"The same body that you hate is the same body that puts food on my table is the same body that brings joy and laughter to you when watching it on TV."

Eniola Badmus' post on body-shaming [Instagram/EniolaBadmus]

"Laughing at me because I be coconut head I do my thing my way...Y'all need to see the amount of body shaming I receive every day of my life."

Eniola Badmus' post on body-shaming [Instagram/EniolaBadmus]

"The pressure is so unbearable. Friends, family, society as a whole, you all need to chill...Allow me to live my life and let me run my race."

Eniola Badmus' post on body-shaming [Instagram/EniolaBadmus]

Over the last few months, the actress has been on a weight loss journey.

She has shared photos of the journey so far via her social media pages which has been received with mixed reactions.