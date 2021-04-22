RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

EFCC arrests popular Instagram comedian Pankeeroy, others over alleged Internet fraud

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The IG comedian is alleged to have been involved in 'Bitcoin scam.'

Nigerian Instagram comedian Nwagbo Oliver Chidera also known as Pankeeroy [Instagram/Pankeeroy]

Pulse Nigeria

Popular Instagram comedian and social media influencer Nwagbo Oliver Chidera also known as Pankeeroy, has been arrested by operatives of the Lagos Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged internet fraud.

Recommended articles

The comedian was arrested on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Lekki, Lagos, following an intelligence report received by the commission.

Pankeeroy is alleged to have been involved in 'Bitcoin scam,' an illicit act he said he started after falling into depression.

Instagram comedian and social media influencer Nwagbo Oliver Chidera also known as Pankeeroy arrested for internet fraud [Bwetv]
Instagram comedian and social media influencer Nwagbo Oliver Chidera also known as Pankeeroy arrested for internet fraud [Bwetv] Pulse Nigeria

According to the EFCC, the comedian posed as a vendor who redeems bitcoin vouchers using a platform to defraud his unsuspecting victims.

Among the items seized from the comedian include a Mercedes Benz car worth N36M.

The commission also revealed that the suspect has N22,300,000 worth of Bitcoin in his account.

Pankeeroy is a popular Instagram comedian social media influencer.

He is a Computer Science graduate of the Redeemers University, Ede.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Avocado Pear: The health benefits of this fruit are priceless

Actress Rachel Bakam is dead

Google honours Oliver De Coque on his 74th posthoumous birthday

Man stabs Chief Imam to death over alleged love affair with wife

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

How to deal when you no longer find your partner attractive

Meet 7-year-old Fotocopy; the hottest Ghanaian rapper at the moment (WATCH)

Dangote: Cement price from our factories is between N2,450 and N2,510 per bag, VAT inclusive

Osun Govt vows to punish 3 school principals for allowing group to speak to students on Yoruba Nation