Eedris Abdulkareem reacts to reports of army clothing Boko Haram members who surrendered

Odion Okonofua

The rapper compared the treatment the terrorists got to that #EndSARS protesters were subjected to in October 2020.

Nigerian rapper Eedris Abdulkareem

Nigerian veteran rapper Eedris Abdulkareem has reacted to the reports of Boko Haram fighters who surrendered to Nigerian soldiers begging for forgiveness.

In a post shared via his Instagram page on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, the music star compared the treatment the terrorists got to that #EndSARS protesters were subjected to in October 2020.

"Two Pictures of the Nigerians State. (1)Protesters at Lekki fed with live bullets. (2)Terrorists given food and clothes somewhere in Bornu. ETU MOHAMMED," he wrote.

Some of the surrendered terrorists held placards with the inscriptions: 'Nigerians please forgive us'; 'Borno State remains the home of peace'; 'Fight terrorism, embrace peace' etc.

Boko Haram has unleashed a reign of terror on Nigeria since 2009, killing more than 50,000 people, abducting hundreds and displacing millions from their homes, especially in the northeastern region.

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

