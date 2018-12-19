No guys, this is not a joke and it is not a title of a new song either as Duncan Mighty says he wants to be vice-president of Nigeria.

The music star made this known via his Instagram page on Wednesday, December 19, 2018, where he shared a video with a message to one of the presidential candidates, Omoyole Sowore. In his message he advised the presidential hopeful to tell Nigerians what they don't know rather dwell on the issues they are already aware of, saying they were his duties to Sowore as his vice-presidential candidate.

"A piece of advice to Sowore as part of my duties to move this nation forward...you need to start telling Nigerians what they don't know and not what they know. Talking about who will go to jail, who is corrupt and who have done this and that is what every Nigerian know, you need to start telling them what they don't know which is the way forward and solution because you are the master planner. I strongly believe that in our generation we are not too young to lead and our fathers are not too old to learn. So we need to pass these messages amicably and remember as a young youth of this nation, I want you to know that the only thing that is making Nigeria popular in the world today is entertainment which am part of it. So, believe me, we can achieve this amicably," he said.

Well, Duncan Mighty has passed across his message so let's wait and see how the presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore will respond.

Interestingly, Duncan Mighty isn't the only celebrity who has aspired to run for the top job of the nation. Earlier in the year, Yul Edochie indicated his interest to run for the office of the president of the country.

ALSO READ: Check out celebrities who have declared intentions to run for elections in 2019

Yul Edochie wants to be president of Nigeria

Back in April 2018, Yul Edochie declared his intentions to run for the biggest political position in the country. The actor turned politician took to his Instagram page on Monday, April 23, 2018, where he declared his intention. According to the actor, he wants to bring the problems of the country to the last bus stop.

"Today I declare my interest to run for President of the greatest country in the world, Nigeria. A blessed country that has been crippled by decades of bad leadership. Enough is Enough! Fellow Nigerians, stand with me let us bring the problems of our country to THE LAST BUS STOP!!!" he wrote.

He was later appointed as the Senior Special Assistant to the Anambra State governor on media. A position he has since resigned from to join another political party.