There seems to be another celebrity rift brewing after Duncan Mighty dragged Magnito on Instagram over the video of the song, ‘Genevieve’ they both featured in.

Duncan Mighty had taken to his Instagram page on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, where he called out Magnito for the way the video for the song, ‘Genevieve’ was edited. According to him, after helping Magnito perfect the song and flying into Lagos from Port Harcourt for the video shoot, the video was edited in a way he wasn’t impressed.

“This big fool @magnetofreshout u brought a beat with no vibe no hook no chorus and said I should work on it, I composed the chorus, hook and gave the song a vibe free of charge with my project mobile studio left ph flew down to lag to ut shoot and what I get in return is editing the video where every effort I made for the song was now u are singing it... why inviting for a shoot when you this what you will end up doing? same thing Bracket did in chinelo a song o composed almost everything including smashed verse they edited the video to their own benefit...Wizy did not take my glory in fake luv video TIWA did not in luva luva OBO did not in AZA LIL KESH and others did it right... my brother fear GOD O,” he wrote.

However, Duncan Mighty has since taken down the post. In a quick response, Magnito took to his Instagram page where he shared a video explaining what really happened. According to him, Duncan Mighty was too quick to jump to conclusions as the video released was just a part of the full video.

He went to reveal how they had to wait for 48 hours for Duncan Mighty to show up at the set for the video shoot. Finally, he revealed that he had so much love for Duncan Mighty, hence his decision to work on a song together with him.