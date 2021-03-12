American rapper Dr Dre's estranged wife, Nicole Young has been denied a restraining order after he called her a 'greedy bitch' in his new song.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Young requested an emergency domestic violence restraining order, citing the song released last month, in which Dre calls her a "bitch and a perjurer."

Young said that her estranged husband "has upped the ante and is now outright threatening me to keep my mouth shut or else."

Dr Dre and his estranged wife Nicole Young have been at loggerheads since their divorce announcement

In the document, Young also said the latest threat justify an emergency restraining order, but the judge begged to differ and denied her request because of "insufficient evidence."

In his response, Dre said he has not spoken to Young since June 2020 and she only visited him in the hospital when he had brain aneurysm.

Dr. Dre

The news of the celebrity couple's divorce hit the Internet back in June.

Young filed the paperwork for their divorce on Monday, June 29, citing the usual irreconcilable differences as the reason for her split from the hip-hop mogul.

The couple got married in 1996 and are blessed with two adult children, Triuce and Truly.

Young was formerly married to NBA player, Sedale Threatt, and is a trained lawyer.