Don't teach your daughters to rely on someone financially - Simi

In a recent video posted to her official TikTok account, Simi encouraged women to take control of their financial futures.

She said, "Please do not raise your daughters to think that when they grow up, all they have to do is rely on someone that they don't have to take care of themselves. When someone is spoiling you, it shouldn't be because you cannot spoil yourself. As they are spoiling you, you too are spoiling them, and let them know that you're standing strong."

The singer spoke about the security that comes with financial independence for women, stressing that independence helps them stay protected.

"There is security in knowing that you have got yourself. A woman's economic power is in protecting herself fending for herself and being able to confidently acknowledge that she is a complete person. You deserve good things; you need to occupy space," she continued.

Acknowledging her own privilege, Simi reflected on her upbringing and the support she received.

She explained, "I admit that I say this from a place of privilege. I grew up among people who believed in me, pushed me and encouraged me. I had chances that took me from here to here but some women had to work with less."