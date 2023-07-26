Don't judge women who watch 'BBNaija' if you're a football addict - Mike Bamiloye's son

The preacher's son took to his Twitter account to drop a friendly reminder for men who tackle female Big Brother Naija fans, but are football-crazed themselves.

He advised them saying, "Before you tackle Christians watching BB, be sure you’re not a football addict. Before you tackle ladies that know everything about their favorite character, be sure you’re not the same with all the football players."

In his thread of tweets, he delivered food for thought for the football fans, letting them know that they are no different from the devoted fans of the reality show.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his words, "Before you criticize them for replacing devotion time with the show, be sure you haven’t skipped a fellowship over a hot match, Or you haven’t been checking live scores during the service."

In his final tweets, he described Big Brother Naija as 'unproductive', then likened the two forms of entertainment as content that competes with God in the hearts of the youths.

His tweet read, "The fact remains that whatever competes with God in your heart is on the same boat, of course we know the show contains immoral scenes and isn’t exactly productive (life of over 80% of entertainment content today). So let’s encourage building our walk with God and placing him as top priority and it’ll reflect in how much wisdom we apply in handling these contents."

ADVERTISEMENT

While some men in his comment section took his words lightly and found it humorous, a majority voiced how they felt called out by the minister; insulted by the comparison between the two.