ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Don't judge women who watch 'BBNaija' if you're a football addict - Mike Bamiloye's son

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He really said, "Let he who is without sin be the first to cast the stone".

Joshua Bamiloye urges men not to judge women who watch Big Brother Naija if they're obsessed with football
Joshua Bamiloye urges men not to judge women who watch Big Brother Naija if they're obsessed with football

Recommended articles

The preacher's son took to his Twitter account to drop a friendly reminder for men who tackle female Big Brother Naija fans, but are football-crazed themselves.

He advised them saying, "Before you tackle Christians watching BB, be sure you’re not a football addict. Before you tackle ladies that know everything about their favorite character, be sure you’re not the same with all the football players."

In his thread of tweets, he delivered food for thought for the football fans, letting them know that they are no different from the devoted fans of the reality show.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his words, "Before you criticize them for replacing devotion time with the show, be sure you haven’t skipped a fellowship over a hot match, Or you haven’t been checking live scores during the service."

In his final tweets, he described Big Brother Naija as 'unproductive', then likened the two forms of entertainment as content that competes with God in the hearts of the youths.

His tweet read, "The fact remains that whatever competes with God in your heart is on the same boat, of course we know the show contains immoral scenes and isn’t exactly productive (life of over 80% of entertainment content today). So let’s encourage building our walk with God and placing him as top priority and it’ll reflect in how much wisdom we apply in handling these contents."

ADVERTISEMENT

While some men in his comment section took his words lightly and found it humorous, a majority voiced how they felt called out by the minister; insulted by the comparison between the two.

Others defended their passion for the sport, claiming that the sport is on a different level of entertainment than the show.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Regina Daniels' mother preaches against voluntary single-motherhood

Regina Daniels' mother preaches against voluntary single-motherhood

Don't judge women who watch 'BBNaija' if you're a football addict - Mike Bamiloye's son

Don't judge women who watch 'BBNaija' if you're a football addict - Mike Bamiloye's son

Cee-C and Alex fight over wager on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Cee-C and Alex fight over wager on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Nigerian-British actor John Boyega calls Wizkid his favourite musician

Nigerian-British actor John Boyega calls Wizkid his favourite musician

Shallipopi records second appearance on Billboard's US Afrobeats Songs Chart

Shallipopi records second appearance on Billboard's US Afrobeats Songs Chart

Kizz Daniel set to release fifth album 'Maverick'

Kizz Daniel set to release fifth album 'Maverick'

5 housemates we expect to be the life of the party on 'BBNaija All Stars'

5 housemates we expect to be the life of the party on 'BBNaija All Stars'

BBNaija's Mercy saw being the only female winner as a burden

BBNaija's Mercy saw being the only female winner as a burden

Here's your first look at Prime Video's 'The Boys' spinoff 'Gen V'

Here's your first look at Prime Video's 'The Boys' spinoff 'Gen V'

Pulse Sports

Super Falcons: Blow for Nigeria as Oshoala is set to miss Australia clash

Super Falcons: Blow for Nigeria as Oshoala is set to miss Australia clash

Explained: Can Lionel Messi still win the MLS Golden Boot?

Explained: Can Lionel Messi still win the MLS Golden Boot?

Ronaldo vs Messi: Fashion icon Kim Kardashian picks the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Fashion icon Kim Kardashian picks the GOAT

5 things to know about Canada’s Quinn, the FIFA World Cup’s first transgender and non-binary player

5 things to know about Canada’s Quinn, the FIFA World Cup’s first transgender and non-binary player

Messi: Diddy, DJ Khaled turn up as GOAT scores 2 goals for Inter Miami in 4-0 win against Atlanta United

Messi: Diddy, DJ Khaled turn up as GOAT scores 2 goals for Inter Miami in 4-0 win against Atlanta United

Tobi Amusan: How Nigerian hurdler made World Record history a year ago

Tobi Amusan: How Nigerian hurdler made World Record history a year ago

Super Falcons: Top 10 Hottest Nigerian female footballers

Super Falcons: Top 10 Hottest Nigerian female footballers

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Australia vs Nigeria 2nd World Cup group clash

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Australia vs Nigeria 2nd World Cup group clash

Australia vs Nigeria: 5 reasons why Asisat Oshoala should start for the Super Falcons

Australia vs Nigeria: 5 reasons why Asisat Oshoala should start for the Super Falcons

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Regina Daniels has officially been dubbed the social secretary of the Senator’s wives association of Nigeria.[Instagram/ReginaDaniels]

Regina Daniels appointed social secretary of Senator’s wives association of Nigeria

Big brother Naija season 5 winner Laycon bags his Masters Degree

BBNaija alumnus Laycon celebrates as he bags Master's degree

Bella and her boyfriend Sheggz have officially been together for a year [Instagram/Bellaokagbue]

BBNaija stars Bella and Sheggz celebrate first anniversary together

From left to right and top to bottom: Mike, Nengi, Ozo, Dorathy, and Neo are the most uncontroversial BBNaija housemates of all time, according to ChatGPT

Who are the most uncontroversial BBNaija housemates ever? ChatGPT answers