American rapper Earl Simmons also known as DMX is dead.

The rapper died on Friday, April 9, 2021, at the age of 50.

The news of his death was announced by his family after spending one week in the hospital.

American rapper Earl Simmons also known as DMX [Instagram/DMX]

"We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days," his family told PEOPLE.

"Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl's music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time.

"Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized."

TMZ had earlier reported that all his major organs had shut down raising concerns for his family to pull the plug off his life support machine.

The rapper was hospitalised after suffering a heart attack on Friday, April 2.

He was rushed to the White Plains hospital iin New York where he received treatment until his death.

The 'Ruff Ryder' rapper's close family and friends surrounded him during his time at the hospital.

He began rapping in the early 1990s and released his debut album 'It's Dark and Hell Is Hot' in 1998, to both critical acclaim and commercial success, selling 251,000 copies within its first week of release.

He went on to have one of the most successful careers in hip hop's history.

He featured in films such as Belly, Romeo Must Die, Exit Wounds, Cradle 2 the Grave and Last Hour.

He was married to Tashera Simmons in 1999 and they were married for eleven years.

He had his fair share of controversies as he was arrested and sent to jail several times.

Until his death, he was survived by fifteen children.