'I have a second chance to live' - DJ Jimmy Jatt speaks about kidney failure and successful transplant

The popular disc jockey made this known via his Instagram page on Friday, September 16, 2022, while showcasing a video of his journey through the surgery.

According to the doctor who narrated the video, the disc jockey was diagnosed with chronic kidney failure and needed a transplant.

He was, however, convinced to carry out the surgery in Nigeria after he initially opted for an operation in the United States of America.

DJ Jimmy Jatt revealed that he was happy that the surgery was a success and a chance at life for a second time.

"For me I'm excited. I'm happy I have a second chance at life. That is the most important thing to me. What will happen after, I think God will guide us," he said.

The veteran said he is ready to go on any social media platform to spread the gospel about kidney diseases and their treatments.

I want to be the face of the survival of kidney disease. I have been through it," he said.

Eedris Abdulkareem [Instagram/eedris abdulkareem] Pulse Nigeria

Only a few weeks ago, another music veteran, Eedris Abdulkareem underwent a kidney transplant.

"The Lakreem Entertainment Inc. boss has recently been diagnosed with kidney failure and have been undergoing dialysis since the detection at a reputable hospital here in Lagos, Nigeria," part of the statement released by his management read.