There are unconfirmed reports that popular Ivorian music star, DJ Arafat is dead.

The report of his death was announced on Davido's Twitter page on Monday, August 12, 2019.

"Pls tell me it’s not true!!! Not my brother !!!! God why!!!!!" he tweeted.

A few minutes later he went on to confirm the death of the music star with a photo of Arafat and captioned it with a quote;

"😢😢😢 RIP YOROBO I LOVE YOU! ❤️."

Reports have it that he was involved in a motorbike accident on Sunday, August 11, 2019, in Abidjan, the capital city of Ivory Coast.

The accident

DJ Arafat was involved in a motorbike accident on Sunday, August 11, 2019, in Abidjan. According to Tellerreport, DJ Arafat and a group of friends rode their bikes in the city capital.

Arafat who is known for his love for speed got into a crash with an oncoming car which was driven by a journalist from Radio Côte d'Ivoire. He was later rushed to the hospital for treatment.

DJ Arafat, or Arafat Muana, born January 26, 1986, as Ange Didier Huon. He is considered one of the most popular African artists in Francophone countries around the world. DJ Arafat is one of the first in his country Ivory Coast to obtain 1 million views in less than a day on his song ‘Moto Moto'