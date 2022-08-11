RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Diamond Platnumz buys own helicopter after making millions in Nairobi

Dennis Milimo

In July Diamond also bought his own private jet

Diamond buys own Helicopter after making millions in Nairobi [Screenshot]
Award-winning Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz has confirmed that he has acquired his own helicopter days after making millions at Kasarani Stadium during the Azimio la Umoja finally rally.

The WCB Wasafi President who is currently in South Africa shared the good news via his social pages.

“God is Good, I bought me a helicopter today," an excited Diamond Platnumz announced.

Diamond buys own Helicopter after making millions in Nairobi [Screenshot]
In July, Platnumz also made it known that he had bought a private jet, months after he he declared his intention to acquire one

In an interview with DW Africa, Chibu Dangote got into personal details of his life, discussing his relationship status and his latest acquisition, a private jet.

Chibu Dangote’s clarified that he is not in any relationship, at a time he has been rumoured to be in a romantic relationship with his signee Zuchu.

“Sometimes for someone like me who came from the streets, when you buy a car worth like $1,000,000. What for? You have to do that, if not they will never value you, someone else will look like he is the real deal and you are not. In fact, I have just bought a private jet,” Diamond disclosed.

Diamond buys own Helicopter after making millions in Nairobi [Screenshot]
In May 2022, the Jeje hitmaker revealed that plans were underway to acquire his private jet, and with his recent statement, that has already happened.

Chibu Dangote is one of the biggest musicians across the African continent with his roots extending to the international market.

Just the other day, Chibu Dangote made over $100,000 (Shs 11,921,230.00) for his 10-minute performance at Kasarani.

This translates to about Sh1.2 million per minute, for the Tanzanian superstar who has recently achieved global fame.

Diamond Platnumz performed at Azimo la Umoja One Kenya Alliance political rally in Kasarani
According to well-placed sources, Diamond’s booking was only considered three weeks before the event as a surprise performance.

The money was reportedly paid by a Tanzanian tycoon who wanted to support Azimo la Umoja Presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

Diamond Platnumz buys own helicopter after making millions in Nairobi

