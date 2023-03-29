ADVERTISEMENT
Deyemi Okanlawon says serious relationships aren't for broke people

Babatunde Lawal

The actor urged people who aren't financially stable to focus on themselves and leave relationships alone.

Deyemi Okanlawon
He shared the piece of advice in an open letter on his Twitter page, where he urged people to opt out of a relationship if they don't have financial stability and focus more on themselves.

“If you’re not yet financially buoyant, perhaps it is wise to take a break from “serious” relationship and focus on building yourself… this message from the federal association of common sense is for men & women #openletter #butwhatdoiknow,” he wrote.

People can engage in romance or even dating at any time in their lives, according to Okanlawon, but they should exercise caution before entering into more committed engagements.

The award-winning actor added, “Everyone should feel free to love and date anyone at any time/stage of their lives if they so choose… but perhaps for more serious (intentional, committed) relationships you may want to approach things slightly different?”

The actor is getting quite popular for his open letters, which he shares on Instagram and Twitter and for which he sometimes gets called out.

Recently, the actor wrote an open letter to Thaddeus in which he questioned his plans for the people of Eti-Osa.

The open letter was met with heavy backlash, with many accusing the actor of being insensitive and condescending. Other people accused him of being emotional because a celebrity lost.

Addressing these responses, Okanlawon shared a video on his Instagram page and apologised to Thaddeus as well as those who were offended by his post.

Babatunde Lawal

