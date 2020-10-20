Nigerian singer D'banj has come to say that he stands in 'solidarity' with the Nigerian youths who are protesting against police brutality in the country.

The music star made this known via his Instagram page on Monday, October 19, 2020.

According to him, he knows what it is to lose a child or loved one and the pain that is associated with it.

Dbanj says his heart is heavy over the atrocities committed by the defunct SARS. [IamBangaLee]

"I know what it means to be in pain, to lose a child and a loved one, so I know the pain my brothers and sisters are going through and my heart is heavy. I pray God grants us the healing and restoration we so deeply need in our country and that our lights can once again shine," he wrote.

"As a Nigerian youth, I try my best to never give up especially when it seems the hardest, so I urge you to do the same. I stand in solidarity with the Nigerian youth. I stand for restructuring of the Nation system. On that note, we move, we never give up, till we get to the top of the world! ABUJA ;pls where is the location for the ?? #ReformtheNation #EndSars."

The music star joins other celebrities across the country clamouring for the reform in the Nigeria Police Force.