'Music is not enough to attain that luxury lifestyle that musicians love' - D'banj

The music star says he has looked at other sources of income to keep his family and fame intact.

Nigerian music icon Daniel Dapo Oyebanjo popularly known as D'banj has said that music alone is not enough to attain that luxury lifestyle that musicians love.

The music star made this known while chatting with Premium Times on why he has looked at other sources of income to keep his family and fame intact.

"I tell people this, music brings you into the room but what you do in that room is entirely up to you. So if you’ve read, which I know you have, you see that I’ve been more focused, especially when I became a family man," he said.

"It’s my sixth year in marriage, and ever since then, I’ve looked for different platforms that would keep my fame and family intact. So if you were to Google Jay Z or the wealthiest musicians in the world, you would see that only 10 percent of their wealth is probably from music."

When asked if music alone isn't profitable, he said it is profitable "but music alone is not enough to attain that luxury lifestyle that musicians love."

D'banj is one of Nigeria's most influential musicians of modern times.

'Music is not enough to attain that luxury lifestyle that musicians love' - D'banj

