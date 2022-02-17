RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Davido's loyal aide Israel DMW involved in an accident, crashes new car gift

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The accident occurred in Israel's state of origin, Edo.

Israel DMW and music star Davido [NaijaPalsOnline]
Israel DMW and music star Davido [NaijaPalsOnline]

Nigerian singer Davido's personal aide Israel DMW has been involved in a car accident.

Recommended articles

Davido recently gifted the loyal aide a Toyota Venza.

According to video reports from the scene of the accident, the aide to the music star's car was involved in a head-on collision with another car.

There are reports of recorded casualties from the scene of the accident.

Israel is one of the many aides attached to Davido.

It is not clear what exactly he does for the music star but he can be described as one of his loyal staff.

In 2021, the music star suspended Israel after he publicly declared support for embattled Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari.

The senior police officer has been accused of collecting bribes from Internet fraudster, Ramon Abbas also known as Hushpuppi.

After the FBI released documents implicating the celebrated officer, as one of Huspuppi's co-conspirators, Israel took to Instagram to say that he stands with the Deputy Commissioner of Police no matter what.

His comments were said to have led to his alleged dismissal from DMW.

He later took to social media where he appealed to well-meaning Nigerians to help save his job.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria seeks US collaboration to improve Nollywood production

Nigeria seeks US collaboration to improve Nollywood production

Caroline Danjuma shows off new lover weeks after being accused of dating Timaya

Caroline Danjuma shows off new lover weeks after being accused of dating Timaya

Davido's loyal aide Israel DMW involved in an accident, crashes new car gift

Davido's loyal aide Israel DMW involved in an accident, crashes new car gift

Introducing TLO, Afrobeats’ New Kid on The Block

Introducing TLO, Afrobeats’ New Kid on The Block

Tonto Dikeh gifts son plot of land for 6th birthday

Tonto Dikeh gifts son plot of land for 6th birthday

Will Smith and David Oyelowo to produce an adaptation of ‘Onyeka and the Academy of the Sun’ for Netflix

Will Smith and David Oyelowo to produce an adaptation of ‘Onyeka and the Academy of the Sun’ for Netflix

Omo Ghetto The Saga becomes Netflix Naija's most watched title

Omo Ghetto The Saga becomes Netflix Naija's most watched title

Yul Edochie appeals to federal government to release Nnamdi Kanu

Yul Edochie appeals to federal government to release Nnamdi Kanu

Filmmaker Ego Boyo laments the a** kissing culture in Nollywood

Filmmaker Ego Boyo laments the a** kissing culture in Nollywood

Trending

Oxlade breaks silence over leaked s*x tape

Nigerian music star Oxlade [Instagram/OxladeOfficial]

Kanye West delivers truckload of roses to Kim Kardashian on Valentine's Day

Kim Kardashian and hubby, Kanye West [Instagram/KimKardashian]

Kim Kardashian reveals what really led to her divorce from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and her estranged hubby, Kanye West [Instagram/KimKardashian]

'D'Owner and D'Owned' - Mercy Aigbe says as she shares new photo with hubby Kazim Adeoti

Mercy Aigbe and her new man Adeoti Kazim [Instagram/RealMercyAigbe]