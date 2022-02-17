Davido's loyal aide Israel DMW involved in an accident, crashes new car gift

Davido recently gifted the loyal aide a Toyota Venza.

According to video reports from the scene of the accident, the aide to the music star's car was involved in a head-on collision with another car.

There are reports of recorded casualties from the scene of the accident.

Israel is one of the many aides attached to Davido.

It is not clear what exactly he does for the music star but he can be described as one of his loyal staff.

In 2021, the music star suspended Israel after he publicly declared support for embattled Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari.

The senior police officer has been accused of collecting bribes from Internet fraudster, Ramon Abbas also known as Hushpuppi.

After the FBI released documents implicating the celebrated officer, as one of Huspuppi's co-conspirators, Israel took to Instagram to say that he stands with the Deputy Commissioner of Police no matter what.

His comments were said to have led to his alleged dismissal from DMW.