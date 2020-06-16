Davido's fiancee, Chioma Rowland has come out to react to the rumours of domestic violence in their relationship.

In a post shared via her Instagram page on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, the celebrity chef debunked all the rumours, insisting that there has never been any form of violence in their home.

"I know you guys absolutely love to spread all sorts of rumours and stories for your entertainment and I've known from Day 1 what to expect from blogs and the internet especially with myself and family being in the public space,' she wrote.

"I have never once come out to respond to any blogger or react to any rumour mongers before as quite frankly it has never been my nature to engage in online battles or pay too much mind to social media."But I must say I have found quite disturbing the stories of domestic abuse between myself and David and for once feel a need to speak up. Domestic violence and abuse is NO JOKE and not something to ever take lightly. Never has there ever been an incident of abuse in my home. He has never in his life lifted a finger to touch me and I have never so much as even pushed him.

"I believe with everything we peddle as human beings whether offline or online, we should have a bit of fear of God more so when speaking on things we know absolutely nothing of. I'm not sure where in the world such stories have started from, but I want to ensure everyone showing concern whether fake or real, that such has never and will never happen."

She went to announce that if the rumours of domestic violence in their relationship continues to spread, the necessary legal actions will be taken against the sponsors of such news.

"Further, we do not take such allegations of abuse lightly at all and if such persists then we will be jointly taking up action against the perpetrators of these disgusting rumors."

"To the beautiful young ones out there, never ever allow a man to lay his hands on you while you keep quiet. If you were ever to suffer such, ensure you SPEAK UP! With all that is going on in the world right now, we most certainly can not sit around and condone or encourage women to condone such!"

Chioma's latest post is coming a few days after the rumours of domestic violence in her relationship with Davido.