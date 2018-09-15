Davido's account allegedly frozen by EFCC

news

There are allegations that one of the bank accounts of Davido has been frozen by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The allegation was made by a Twitter account belonging to @PDP_2019 on Friday, September 14, 2018.

In the tweet, the account alleged that the EFCC froze seven different bank accounts belonging to members of the Adeleke family and which includes Davido, his billionaire dad, Dr Deji Adeleke and the Osun state governorship aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party, Ademola Adeleke.

The tweet reads: "EFCC freezes 7 different bank account of the Adeleke family (IsiakaAdeleke1 PDP gubernatorial Candidate's family) including that of iam_Davido and his multi billionaire dad."

Davido reacts to alleged frozen account by EFCC

Davido has reacted to the allegations that his account was frozen by the EFCC.

While Pulse is yet to confirm if the singer's bank account was frozen, Davido took to his Twitter to mock the allegation.

"Make dem go Wells Fargo for ATL na," he wrote in response to a fan's tweet about the account frozen allegation.

In another tweet, Davido wrote, "God dey, OBO dey!!'

Davido announces performances at uncle's campaign rallies

On Tuesday, September 11, 2018, Davido released a 35 seconds video on his social media accounts announcing performances ahead of his uncle, Senator Ademola Adelek's campaign rallies in Osun state.

In the video, Davido urged his fans and youths in Osun state to support and vote for his uncle to become the next governor of Osun state under the PDP.

Davido had cut short his American tour to return home for his National Youth Corp Service.