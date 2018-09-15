Pulse.ng logo
Davido's account allegedly frozen by EFCC

Davido Singer's account allegedly frozen by EFCC

Davido has reacted to claims that his account has been frozen by the EFCC in Nigeria.

Davido's account allegedly frozen by EFCC play Davido has reacted to claims that his account has been frozen by the EFCC in Nigeria. (Glam Africa)

There are allegations that one of the bank accounts of Davido has been frozen by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The allegation was made by a Twitter account belonging to @PDP_2019 on Friday, September 14, 2018.

In the tweet, the account alleged that the EFCC froze seven different bank accounts belonging to members of the Adeleke family and which includes Davido, his billionaire dad, Dr Deji Adeleke and the Osun state governorship aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party, Ademola Adeleke.

The tweet reads: "EFCC freezes 7 different bank account of the Adeleke family (IsiakaAdeleke1 PDP gubernatorial Candidate's family) including that of iam_Davido and his multi billionaire dad."

Davido's uncle is the best dancer in the Nigerian Senate play

Davido and his uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke

(Instagram/Davido)

ALSO READ: See Davido’s expensive garage with cars worth N202 million

Davido reacts to alleged frozen account by EFCC

Davido has reacted to the allegations that his account was frozen by the EFCC.

While Pulse is yet to confirm if the singer's bank account was frozen, Davido took to his Twitter to mock the allegation.

"Make dem go Wells Fargo for ATL na," he wrote in response to a fan's tweet about the account frozen allegation.

In another tweet, Davido wrote, "God dey, OBO dey!!'

Davido announces performances at uncle's campaign rallies

On Tuesday, September 11, 2018, Davido released a 35 seconds video on his social media accounts announcing performances ahead of his uncle, Senator Ademola Adelek's campaign rallies in Osun state.

 

In the video, Davido urged his fans and youths in Osun state to support and vote for his uncle to become the next governor of Osun state under the PDP.

Davido had cut short his American tour to return home for his National Youth Corp Service.

