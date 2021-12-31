RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Davido says he made N12.6B in 2021

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The music star signed a mouth-watering deal with Puma in 2021.

Nigerian music star Davido [Instagram/Davido]
Nigerian music star Davido [Instagram/Davido]

Nigerian music star Davido has revealed that he smiled to the bank all through 2021.

The singer made this known in a post shared via his Instagram Stories on Friday, December 31, 2021.

"Made 22.3 million dollars this year. Talk to shit," he wrote.

www.instagram.com

Davido is unarguably one of the highest-earning celebrities in the country.

From record sales, streaming and even mouth-watering endorsement deals, the music star sure had a fantastic 2021.

In December, he landed a major endorsement deal with sports company, Puma.

Even though the exact figures of the deal weren't stated, reports revealed that the singer's endorsement ran into millions of dollars.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

