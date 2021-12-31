Nigerian music star Davido has revealed that he smiled to the bank all through 2021.
Davido says he made N12.6B in 2021
The music star signed a mouth-watering deal with Puma in 2021.
The singer made this known in a post shared via his Instagram Stories on Friday, December 31, 2021.
"Made 22.3 million dollars this year. Talk to shit," he wrote.
Davido is unarguably one of the highest-earning celebrities in the country.
From record sales, streaming and even mouth-watering endorsement deals, the music star sure had a fantastic 2021.
In December, he landed a major endorsement deal with sports company, Puma.
Even though the exact figures of the deal weren't stated, reports revealed that the singer's endorsement ran into millions of dollars.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng