Davido says he didn't sack his long-time lawyer over embezzlement

The Afrobeats star debunked the reports in a new post on his Instagram story on Thursday, May 16, 2024, stressing that the narrative ought to be disregarded.

He said, "That was not the case at all! We are still very good friends! In business, things evolve and change all the time! Please disregard this narrative!"

The singer's clarification led to a series of reactions from fans on Instagram.

A user commented, "In other words, bobo is not his lawyer anymore, I love how he cleared the air. In their words, they’re just good friends now," and another expressed his approval saying, "A wise man! Kept his house in order before killjoys push a narrative that isn’t true, thereby ruining what they have left in the relationship."

"Davido don suffer for una hand una go just Dey carry fake rumours," said a disgruntled fan. Another user commented, "In other words, that’s not his lawyer anymore."

This comes after reports that Davido had sacked Ajudua during their time in Dubai because he reportedly only returned $30,000 out of the $400,000 in his possession.

