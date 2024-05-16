ADVERTISEMENT
Davido says he didn't sack his long-time lawyer over embezzlement

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

The singer says he and Bobo are still good friends.

Davido says that Bobo did not embezzle his money [PM News]
Davido says that Bobo did not embezzle his money [PM News]

The Afrobeats star debunked the reports in a new post on his Instagram story on Thursday, May 16, 2024, stressing that the narrative ought to be disregarded.

He said, "That was not the case at all! We are still very good friends! In business, things evolve and change all the time! Please disregard this narrative!"

Davido's post [Instagram/Davido]
Davido's post [Instagram/Davido]
The singer's clarification led to a series of reactions from fans on Instagram.

A user commented, "In other words, bobo is not his lawyer anymore, I love how he cleared the air. In their words, they’re just good friends now," and another expressed his approval saying, "A wise man! Kept his house in order before killjoys push a narrative that isn’t true, thereby ruining what they have left in the relationship."

"Davido don suffer for una hand una go just Dey carry fake rumours," said a disgruntled fan. Another user commented, "In other words, that’s not his lawyer anymore."

Reactions from Instagram
Reactions from Instagram

This comes after reports that Davido had sacked Ajudua during their time in Dubai because he reportedly only returned $30,000 out of the $400,000 in his possession.

The false report read in part, "According to sources, he fired the lawyer in Dubai and told him to go his way...Out of the $400K with Mr Lawyer, he allegedly returned only $30K and alleged that he settled some bills and paid for tickets.....Ticket? PLEASE!"

Davido says he didn't sack his long-time lawyer over embezzlement

Here are 5 times Portable turned viral moments into songs

Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola set to release first cinema film 'Queen Lateefah'

Mayorkun lashes out at influencer who accused him of being a money ritualist

Portable teases new single 'Spiderman' after jumping fence to evade arrest

Burna Boy talks about when he plans to have children

God is bigger than everything — Portable says after making bail

Pathologist says Mohbad's neck not bent during burial — no one knows cause of death

Funke Akindele partners Lagos Government for new movie, reality TV show

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen's Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta's Arsenal surpass Wenger's 'Invincibles' to break 20-year old Gunners' record

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

'You can't find another Osimhen in Europe' — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

