Davido says he didn't sack his long-time lawyer over embezzlement
The singer says he and Bobo are still good friends.
The Afrobeats star debunked the reports in a new post on his Instagram story on Thursday, May 16, 2024, stressing that the narrative ought to be disregarded.
He said, "That was not the case at all! We are still very good friends! In business, things evolve and change all the time! Please disregard this narrative!"
The singer's clarification led to a series of reactions from fans on Instagram.
A user commented, "In other words, bobo is not his lawyer anymore, I love how he cleared the air. In their words, they’re just good friends now," and another expressed his approval saying, "A wise man! Kept his house in order before killjoys push a narrative that isn’t true, thereby ruining what they have left in the relationship."
"Davido don suffer for una hand una go just Dey carry fake rumours," said a disgruntled fan. Another user commented, "In other words, that’s not his lawyer anymore."
This comes after reports that Davido had sacked Ajudua during their time in Dubai because he reportedly only returned $30,000 out of the $400,000 in his possession.
The false report read in part, "According to sources, he fired the lawyer in Dubai and told him to go his way...Out of the $400K with Mr Lawyer, he allegedly returned only $30K and alleged that he settled some bills and paid for tickets.....Ticket? PLEASE!"
