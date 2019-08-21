Davido has always been one of those celebrities making the headlines for all the good reasons but today he is on the list of debtors owing the Federal Government of Nigeria in taxes

In a post shared on Sahara Reporters, the list of debtors was announced on Monday, August 19, 2019, by the Federal Inland Revenue Service, the body in charge of tax collection in Nigeria. According to them, Davido's record label, Davido Music Worldwide and a host of other companies were indebted to the government.

"This is to notify all Companies, which had their Bank Accounts placed under Lien by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) pursuant to Section 31 of the FIRSE Act, but are yet to regularise their tax status with the FIRS, that if they fail, refuse or neglect to pay the tax due within 30 days of this Notice, the FIRS shall in accordance with Section 49 (2) (a- d) of the FIRSE Act proceed and enforce the payment of the said tax against all the Directors, Managers, Secretaries and every other person concerned in the management of the Companies and recover the said tax from such persons without further notice.

"For the avoidance of doubt, the above Section authorises the FIRS to proceed against and punish every officer, Manager, Director, Secretary or any person concerned with the management of the Company in like manner as if he/she had committed the offence,” it said.

This is not the first time Davido has been called out by the government over tax evasion. About a year ago, the Lagos state government raised alarm over the music star's debt profile.

Davido vs The Lagos state government

About a year ago, Punch reported that The Lagos State Government in Nigeria had faulted David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, for alleged tax evasion. According to the reports, the move forms part of the authority's bid to ensure a high level of compliance with its tax laws.

Davido, who was the Chief Executive Officer of HKN Music, Lagos, as at that time was charged before a Lagos High Court and risks jail term if convicted.

Sunday Punch reports that the state government has moved against some celebrities in the state, who are alleged to be tax evaders despite their earnings from their business.