'Them dey promise people money them no get' - Davido mocks vote buyers in Osun election

Odion Okonofua
Nigerian music star Davido and his uncle Senator Ademola Adeleke [DavidoFans]

The Osun State governorship elections are currently going on with Davido's uncle, Ademola Adeleke as one of the top contenders.

The music star made this known via his Twitter page on Saturday, July 16, 2022.

"Them dey promise people money them no get! People Dey change am for them. Rubbish," he tweeted.

"Panic in APC camp. Offering people money they don’t even have! Don’t listen to them! Protect your vote! Chop their money vote your PDP vote. They must go. Nothing they can do this time around! #OsunDecides2022."

The singer had earlier raised the alarm over an alleged plot to prevent some supporters of his uncle and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the ongoing Osun election from casting their votes.

"They r not allowing our supporters vote in IFE ….. @inecnigeria,"

Recall that Davido had turned up in Osun for the PDP mega rally on Thursday, July 14.

This will be Adeleke's second attempt at the governorship seat in Osun State.

In 2019, Adeleke ran against the incumbent governor, Oyetola Gboyega.

He lost to Oyetola after a Supreme court ruling.

Odion Okonofua

