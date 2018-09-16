Davido might have just pitched his tent with PDP

Pulse.ng logo
Go
Davido might have just pitched his tent with Nigeria's opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

  • Published:
Davido might have just pitched his tent with Nigeria's opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Going by his actions in the last four months, Davido might have pitched his tent with Nigeria's opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The singer has shown his interest in mobilizing youths - majorly his fans - for politicians. And in this case, politicians in the opposition party seem to have won his heart.

Here are three times the Davido has interacted with PDP chieftains

Davido and Governor Dankwambo

The Governor of Gombe state, Ibrahim Dankwambo on Friday, May 4, 2018, asked singer, Davido to work with him to get youths to get their Permanent Voters Cards (PVC)

Replying, Davido assured the governor that he will work with him to influence youths ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Dankwambo is a presidential aspirant aiming to secure the ticket to run in 2019 as PDP's flagbearer.

Davido and Governor Wike

In August 2018, Davido had visited Rivers state to work on a musical project with Duncan Mighty.

The singer used the opportunity to meet with Governor Nyesom Wike, who lauded the singer and entered joint partnership on growing the entertainment sector of the state.

play

Wike is one of the powerful chieftains in PDP and he's seeking a reelection under the same political party.

Davido and Senator Ademola Adeleke

Davido declared his support for the PDP when he campaigned for Senator Ademola Adeleke, his uncle ahead of the Osun state governorship election.

Davido's uncle is the best dancer in the Nigerian Senate play

Davido and his uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke

(Instagram/Davido)

Davido, who is currently the only entertainer performing at the Osun governorship rallies for PDP, appeared in a video campaigning and urging his fans to support and vote for Senator Adeleke.

 

Senator Adeleke is the PDP flagbearer in the Osun state governorship election.

