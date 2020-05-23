Davido has sent the sum of N1million to Ayo Africa, the boy who edited the controversial photo of Wizkid and himself.

In a video shared via his Instagram page on Saturday May 23, 2020, the young man in question couldn't hide his joy as he was flanked by his relatives who thanked the music star for the kind gesture.

Davido went on to shower praises on the young man who edited the now-controversial photo.

Davido [Instagram/DavidoOfficial]

"Your glory will shine because of the awesome, GRACE, and POWER of OLORUN OBA! May you continue to enjoy IFOKANBALE, In Jesus' Name. Amen. @ayofrica," he wrote.

It would be recalled that on Friday May 22, 2020, AyoAfrica had posted the edited photo of Wizkid and Davido on social media.

The photo soon gained a lot of attention after Davido reposted it via his social media pages.

The music star went on to tag the photo with the caption ''The 2 greatest of all time! No Cap."