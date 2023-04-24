The sports category has moved to a new website.
Davido, Cubana Chief Priest unfollow each other as fans speculate breakup

Babatunde Lawal

However, amid speculation of a breakup between them, Cubana Chief Priest recently shared a video of himself vibing to Davido's song.

Having shared a strong bond for many years, Davido and Cubana Chief Priest have been known to support each other in their respective endeavours. The owner of a popular nightclub, Cubana Chief Priest, has frequently been spotted alongside Davido at various events and parties and has even gone the extra mile to promote the musician's music on his own social media platforms.

However, the once seemingly unbreakable bond between the duo appears to have hit a rough patch, as they have unfollowed each other on Instagram, as observed from their respective pages.

Adding fuel to the speculations of a falling out, it has been noted that Chief Priest did not promote the singer's recent Lagos concert, which is out of the ordinary given their past support for each other's ventures.

As fans and followers try to make sense of this unexpected turn of events, rumours abound about the possible reasons behind their fallout. The sudden change in their social media dynamics has left many curious and eagerly awaiting further updates on the status of their friendship.

However, amid speculation of a breakup between them, Cubana Chief Priest recently shared a video of himself vibing to Davido's song.

ADVERTISEMENT

