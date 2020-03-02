Davido has sent a congratulatory message to his father, Adedeji Adeleke on the acquisition of another private jet.

The music star took to his Twitter page on Sunday, March 1, 2020, where he shared a photo of his father sitting at the cork pit of his newly acquired jet.

"Congrats Daddy on your (our) new baby !!!" he tweeted.

His latest acquisition is a Bombadier Global Express 6000. According to publisher, Dele Momodu, Adeleke's new jet is worth over $62m.

Davido had earlier announced a few days earlier about the purchase of the private jet. At that time, we weren't sure if he was the one who bought it for himself or it was another acquisition by his dad.

"New jet here !!! 19 seaters on y’all bitch asses!!! WATTBA!!!!" he tweeted earlier.

Congratulations to the Adelekes on this huge buy. Two years ago, this wealthy family got for themselves a private jet and Davido couldn't keep calm.

Davido's father, Adeleke Adedeji, is one of the richest men in Nigeria. [Instagram/DavidoOfficial]

He took to his Instagram page where he shared photos of the new jet. It was later confirmed that the jet actually belongs to the senior Adeleke.