Davido attends candlelight service held for late close associate Obama DMW

Odion Okonofua

The music star pays respect to late friend at candlelight service held in his honour.

Music star Davido and his late close associate Obama DMW [Instagram/Davido]

Nigerian singer Davido has attended the candlelight service held for his late close associate Obama DMW.

Obama DMW reportedly died of suspected heart failure at a hospital in Lekki, Lagos state on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

The candlelight service was held in Lagos on Friday, July 9, and was attended by close friends of the late music executive.

Dressed in black, Davido arrived at the venue of the candlelight service in the company of members of the 30BG Crew.

The music star had earlier in the week eulogised Obama DMW in a lengthy post shared via his Instagram page.

Until his death, Obama DMW was survived by a son, Abdul.

