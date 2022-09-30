Davido & Chioma spotted partying together [Video]

"I Dey Very Sure Say My Sister @thechefchi Go Born Another Pikin Next Year For @davido #Vision2023👀 Assurance 2:0 %…..As E Dey Sweet Us E Go Dey Pain Dem. 002 My Sister Too Fine," Cubana captioned the viral video:

Since their rumoured breakup in 2021, the couple have been spotted together at events and have continued to celebrate each other's birthdays.

Recall that the couple's breakup was spurred by loved-up photos of Davido and Instagram model Yafai on holiday in the Caribbean.