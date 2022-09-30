Davido and Chioma have continued to hint on rekindling their romance. In a new video shared by popular entertainment businessman Cubana Chief Priest, the estranged couple are spotted partying quite cozily.
Davido & Chioma spotted partying together [Video]
The formerly estranged lovebirds have left fans speculating on the new nature of their relationship.
"I Dey Very Sure Say My Sister @thechefchi Go Born Another Pikin Next Year For @davido #Vision2023👀 Assurance 2:0 %…..As E Dey Sweet Us E Go Dey Pain Dem. 002 My Sister Too Fine," Cubana captioned the viral video:
Since their rumoured breakup in 2021, the couple have been spotted together at events and have continued to celebrate each other's birthdays.
Recall that the couple's breakup was spurred by loved-up photos of Davido and Instagram model Yafai on holiday in the Caribbean.
Davido and Chioma got engaged in 2019 and welcomed their son Ifeanyi, in the same year.
