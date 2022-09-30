RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Davido & Chioma spotted partying together [Video]

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The formerly estranged lovebirds have left fans speculating on the new nature of their relationship.

Davido and Chioma [Instagram]
Davido and Chioma [Instagram]

Davido and Chioma have continued to hint on rekindling their romance. In a new video shared by popular entertainment businessman Cubana Chief Priest, the estranged couple are spotted partying quite cozily.

Recommended articles

"I Dey Very Sure Say My Sister @thechefchi Go Born Another Pikin Next Year For @davido #Vision2023👀 Assurance 2:0 %…..As E Dey Sweet Us E Go Dey Pain Dem. 002 My Sister Too Fine," Cubana captioned the viral video:

Since their rumoured breakup in 2021, the couple have been spotted together at events and have continued to celebrate each other's birthdays.

Recall that the couple's breakup was spurred by loved-up photos of Davido and Instagram model Yafai on holiday in the Caribbean.

Davido and Chioma got engaged in 2019 and welcomed their son Ifeanyi, in the same year.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Glo appoints Tobi Amusan brand ambassador

Glo appoints Tobi Amusan brand ambassador

BBNaija 7: Keep my name out of your f**king mouth - Bryann fires Rachel

BBNaija 7: Keep my name out of your f**king mouth - Bryann fires Rachel

Asake sells out O2 London show in 5 minutes, announces second show

Asake sells out O2 London show in 5 minutes, announces second show

Davido & Chioma spotted partying together [Video]

Davido & Chioma spotted partying together [Video]

Ed Sheeran to face trial over accusation of copying Marvin Gaye on hit single 'Thinking Out Loud'

Ed Sheeran to face trial over accusation of copying Marvin Gaye on hit single 'Thinking Out Loud'

Mo’believe drops debut album 'Odù'

Mo’believe drops debut album 'Odù'

Bella Alubo features 1da Banton in new single 'Suga Baby'

Bella Alubo features 1da Banton in new single 'Suga Baby'

Mavin Records unveils new set of Producers and Songwriters

Mavin Records unveils new set of Producers and Songwriters

Rising Afro-soul sensation Uchechi Emelonye to unveil 2 new singles October 3

Rising Afro-soul sensation Uchechi Emelonye to unveil 2 new singles October 3

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Korra Obidi [Instagram/korraobidi]

Korra Obidi reveals she lost a pregnancy before second child

Nigerian music star Omah Lay [Instagram/OmahLay]

Omah Lay reportedly splashes N500 million on new property

Halima Abubakar [Instagram/HalimaAbubakar]

"Leave our sister alone" - - Family raises alarm over actor Halima Abubakar’s deteriorating health, calls out Apostle Suleman

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday [Instagram/NkechiBlessingSunday]

Actress Nkechi Blessing gifts guests sex toys at her party