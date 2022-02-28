Nollywood actress Damilola Adegbite has asked couples who are happily married to share the secret(s) to their blissful unions.
Damilola Adegbite asks couples who are happily married to share secrets of their union
Adegbite writes on the myth of blissful marriages in Nigeria.
The movie star made this known via her Instagram page on Sunday, February 27, 2022.
"I don’t think we hear enough about happy marriages. Marriages that continue to pass the tests of time. All we hear about are the ones that didn’t work. Please if you have been happily married for at least 5 years and you see this message on your time line, please brag to me,'' she appealed.
"Tell us what has kept you and your partner together this far. If you know any happily married couples (emphasis on HAPPILY), please tag them too. Tell us how you and your partner keep the flame burning 💕"
"I met a couple who have been married for 9 years and it was as if I should join the union. They couldn’t keep their eyes and hands off each other! It was too sweet to watch! Please share your secrets! 💕💕💕"
Adegbite was married to movie star Chris Attoh. They walked down the aisle in 2015.
They welcomed their only child together a year before their marriage.
Sadly, they called it quit in 2017.
