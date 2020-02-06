The London based singer, Daffy Blanco who has accused Peruzzi of defrauding and sexually assaulting her says she went through horrible stuff in the hands of the singer.

She made this known during a phone-in interview with Kiss FM. According to her even though she clicked immediately she met Peruzzi for the first time, everything took a nosedive after the famous visit to her hotel room.

''The very first time I and Peruzzi met, we just clicked. We use to call each other names and then this happened on the night of Timaya's industry night. We all went to the industry night together and the night we had a few drinks at the club then everybody left. And then I left with one of the guys because we were going the same direction," she said.

According to Daffy before leaving the club, she had a conversation with Peruzzi where they talked about meeting the following day at the studio to work on their songs together. A few minutes later she gets a call from the reception that Peruzzi was at the hotel to see her.

"He was like Yo lets get to the studio I need to travel. I was wearing a long grey dress, I hadn't changed, it was just like 30 minutes after I got to the hotel. The studio was at Davido's house, we got there and he was like what do I think about the tracks he played. And that was where everything went down the hill. I just regretted allowing him to come to the hotel," she said.

She went to say that because of the legal battle going on she won't want to reveal more details about her horrible experience with Peruzzi.

It would be recalled that earlier in January, Daffy Blanco sent social media into a frenzy when she revealed what her relationship with Peruzzi caused her. She called out Peruzzi for defrauding her to the tune of N15M and trying to have his way with her.

According to her, she was linked to the music star through a C.E.O. of a bank located in Victoria Island, Lagos. After paying Peruzzi the said amount of money, he refused to carry out his side of the deal.

She went on to reveal that Peruzzi hurt her physically, leaving a scar on her thigh. According to her, because of the inefficiencies of the Nigerian Police Force, she couldn't call for help when Peruzzi tried to hurt her.

