In a post shared via his Instagram page on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, the popular radio host said the accusations were made at the wrong time.

"Brymo, in my humble opinion, saying this is wrong… haba.. And the timing too, these people have gone through a lot," he said.

"I’m not saying you shouldn’t speak your truth, it’s just better to let certain dogs lie, and kicking a man when he is down is also not right."

It would be recalled that Brymo called out 2Face Idibia for physically assaulting him.

It didn't end there as he revealed that the music star accused him of sleeping with his wife.

"In the very recent past, a man falsely accused me of sleeping with his wife and I've waited in angst, and the words were never taken back still, efforts were consistently made to prove I did it still and my soul has known no lasting peace ever since," he tweeted.