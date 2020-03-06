Former beauty queen Dabota Lawson gives a recount of her she was mocked after her marriage to billionaire husband, Sunny Aku.

Lawson was married to billionaire businessman Aku for about before they divorced.

In an Instagram post, the former beauty queen recalls how she mocked for not taking anything out of the marriage.

"#tbt 5 years ago this was all I had as a business. This little spot under/near the staircase of a mall that so many people used to mock me because to them I just left a billionaire and had nothing to show for it 😂😂 How time flies," she writes.

"Such a humbling period in my life. A real downtime. I don’t need to go into details of where I am today so I don’t get carried away and maybe seem boastful ( you already know 😝). A reminder that no matter how tough it gets, it can get better.

"Cheers to getting better and doing better. Lots of love to those who have constantly stood by me. God bless you. #5yearsstrong #halfadecadeofbusiness."

ALSO READ: Dabota Lawson says she regrets getting married in 2014

Dabota Lawson recounts how she was mocked after her marriage to billionaire businessman, Sunny Aku crashed [Instagram/DabotaLawson]

Lawson was a beauty queen who first became popular after she took part in Nigeria’s Top Model contest in 2007.

She went ahead to contest and win Miss Nigeria beauty UK pageant in 2009.

Dabota Lawson was a beauty queen who first became popular after she took part in Nigeria’s Top Model contest in 2007.She went ahead to contest and win Miss Nigeria beauty UK pageant in 2009. [StellaDimoko]

She wedded Aku. in a lavish wedding in Lagos which was held at the Sky Terrance Hall.

Reports of marital issues began to filter the air barely one year after their marriage as claims of infidelity starting making the rounds.

She was once married to billionaire businessman, Sunny Aku. The two got married in 2014. They held a lavish wedding in Lagos, at the Sky Terrance Hall. [NigeriaMonitor]

She finally filed for divorce in 2016 and months after she gave birth to Aku's daughter.