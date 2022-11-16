RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Cristiano Ronaldo speaks up on baby son's death, calls it the most difficult time of his life

Babatunde Lawal

After his son passed away, Ronaldo missed one match for Manchester United before making a quick comeback.

The world's most famous soccer player, Cristiano Ronaldo, has spoken up about the heartbreaking loss he experienced when his son passed away in delivery earlier this year, calling it the worst experience he's gone through since his father's passing in 2005.

In an interview with Piers Morgan this week, CR7 was frank about what it felt like to be overtaken with happiness and heartbreak after giving birth to his daughter and grieving the death of his son at the same time.

"It is probably the worst moment that has passed through my life since my father died," Ronaldo said.

“When you have a kid, you expect that everything will be normal, and when you have that problem, it's hard. As human beings, me and Georgina had quite difficult moments, because we don't understand why it happened to us. It was difficult, to be honest, it was very, very difficult to understand what's going on in that period of our life."

"I try to explain sometimes to my family and close friends, they say, 'I never felt to be happy and sad in the same moment.'"

"It's hard to explain -- so difficult -- You don't know if you cry, you don't know if you smile, Because it's something you don't know how to react. You don't know what to do to be honest." Cristiano added.

In addition to announcing the birth of their daughter and the loss of her twin brother, Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez broke the devastating news back in April.

