ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

CREAM Platform and Parallex Bank introduces 'Bid of the Week' feature, offering prizes for aspiring bidders

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByCREAM

CREAM Platform and Parallex Bank introduces 'Bid of the Week' feature, offering prizes for aspiring bidders
CREAM Platform and Parallex Bank introduces 'Bid of the Week' feature, offering prizes for aspiring bidders

Recommended articles

This collaboration aims to offer participants the chance to win incredible prizes such as televisions, generators, refrigerators, and cash rewards with as little as one naira!

Bid of the Week (BOW) is an innovative and captivating feature designed to provide users with an exhilarating bidding experience while giving them an opportunity to win fantastic prizes. Interested individuals can easily participate by visiting the Cream Platform website and registering for free. Alternatively, they can also take part by dialling *463# and selecting the "Bid of the Week" option, where they can enter their lowest unique number and bid.

“ The partnership with C.R.E.A.M Platform is made in heaven simply because of the symbol that C.R.E.A.M represents. The platform has given birth to many talents, and as a bank, we're not on a surface level. This is one bank that instead of taking advantage of the talents we provide a platform for the talents to be part of their success story. Parallex Bank, being a prominent supporter of arts and cultural initiatives, proudly associates with CREAM Platform as a partner of Bid of the Week (BOW)”. - said Dr. Olufemi Bakre

ADVERTISEMENT

“ C.R.E.A.M Platform is a digital platform that is created to give back. Bid of the Week (BOW) is an innovative and captivating feature designed to provide users with a thrilling bidding experience while giving them an opportunity to win fantastic prizes. And I best believe that this can be done through the right partnership which is with Parallex Bank.” - said Dapo “ Dbanj” Oyebanjo

Parallex Bank, a prominent supporter of arts and cultural initiatives, proudly joins CREAM Platform as a sponsor of Bid of the Week (BOW). With their extensive network and dedication to nurturing talent, the partnership with Parallex Bank aims to enhance the user experience, ensure seamless transactions, and establish a secure and reliable bidding environment for all participants.

CREAM Platform and Parallex Bank introduces 'Bid of the Week' feature, offering prizes for aspiring bidders
CREAM Platform and Parallex Bank introduces 'Bid of the Week' feature, offering prizes for aspiring bidders Pulse Nigeria
CREAM Platform and Parallex Bank introduces 'Bid of the Week' feature, offering prizes for aspiring bidders
CREAM Platform and Parallex Bank introduces 'Bid of the Week' feature, offering prizes for aspiring bidders Pulse Nigeria
CREAM Platform and Parallex Bank introduces 'Bid of the Week' feature, offering prizes for aspiring bidders
CREAM Platform and Parallex Bank introduces 'Bid of the Week' feature, offering prizes for aspiring bidders Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT
CREAM Platform and Parallex Bank introduces 'Bid of the Week' feature, offering prizes for aspiring bidders
CREAM Platform and Parallex Bank introduces 'Bid of the Week' feature, offering prizes for aspiring bidders Pulse Nigeria

To find out more about Bid of the Week (BOW) and participate, please visit the Cream Platform website at www.creamplatform.com. Remember, registration is free, and with as little as one naira, you could be the fortunate winner.

About Cream Platform

Cream Platform is a network of cultural and creative enterprises. CREAM supports the development and promotion of creative talents in emerging markets. CREAM owns a high-growth integrated digital platform that provides support for the creation, promotion, distribution, and publishing of creative content. With a strong network of industry professionals and a track record of success, Cream Platform has transformed aspiring talents into superstars.

About Parallex Bank

ADVERTISEMENT

Parallex Bank is a leading financial institution known to be a preferred financial solutions provider redefining customer experience through digital innovations. With a commitment to fostering talent and empowering individuals, Parallex Bank plays an instrumental role in driving positive change and enabling dreams to become reality.

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByCREAM

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

C.J. 'Fiery' Obasi's 'Mami Wata' is coming to Nigeria soon

C.J. 'Fiery' Obasi's 'Mami Wata' is coming to Nigeria soon

CREAM Platform and Parallex Bank introduces 'Bid of the Week' feature, offering prizes for aspiring bidders

CREAM Platform and Parallex Bank introduces 'Bid of the Week' feature, offering prizes for aspiring bidders

Ramsey Nouah, Osas Ighodaro steal the show in 'Love, Lust & Other Things' trailer

Ramsey Nouah, Osas Ighodaro steal the show in 'Love, Lust & Other Things' trailer

Sean Tizzle breaks hiatus with new album 'Dues'

Sean Tizzle breaks hiatus with new album 'Dues'

Fast-rising Afrobeats sensation LB set to dazzle listeners with upcoming hit single 'Mula'

Fast-rising Afrobeats sensation LB set to dazzle listeners with upcoming hit single 'Mula'

Fat Joe, Lil Uzi Vert, Big Daddy Kane, Tyga to perform at 2023 BET Awards

Fat Joe, Lil Uzi Vert, Big Daddy Kane, Tyga to perform at 2023 BET Awards

Omah Lay drops highly anticipated 'Boy Alone' deluxe

Omah Lay drops highly anticipated 'Boy Alone' deluxe

Sensational Afrobeats star Mz Kiss returns with new single 'BP Drop'

Sensational Afrobeats star Mz Kiss returns with new single 'BP Drop'

Asake cashes in his superstar token in 'Work Of Art'

Asake cashes in his superstar token in 'Work Of Art'

Pulse Sports

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

Cristiano Ronaldo puts girlfriend Georgina on $170,000k monthly salary for life

Marcus Rashford: Shirtless England star hangs out with Courtney Caldwell in bikini amid dating rumours

Sheikh Jassim: 15 interesting facts about Manchester United's potential new Qatari owner

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Don Jazzy is a proud owner of two Mikano cars.

Don Jazzy flaunts 2 newly acquired luxury cars

Davido's publicly announced his second son, Dawson

Davido publicly acknowledges his second son, Dawson

Davido and Chioma reconcile after rift [Tribune]

Davido expresses disappointment in himself for quarrelling with Chioma

Wizkid

Wizkid unfollows every celebrity on Instagram except Naira Marley