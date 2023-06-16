CREAM Platform and Parallex Bank introduces 'Bid of the Week' feature, offering prizes for aspiring bidders

This collaboration aims to offer participants the chance to win incredible prizes such as televisions, generators, refrigerators, and cash rewards with as little as one naira!

Bid of the Week (BOW) is an innovative and captivating feature designed to provide users with an exhilarating bidding experience while giving them an opportunity to win fantastic prizes. Interested individuals can easily participate by visiting the Cream Platform website and registering for free. Alternatively, they can also take part by dialling *463# and selecting the "Bid of the Week" option, where they can enter their lowest unique number and bid.

“ The partnership with C.R.E.A.M Platform is made in heaven simply because of the symbol that C.R.E.A.M represents. The platform has given birth to many talents, and as a bank, we're not on a surface level. This is one bank that instead of taking advantage of the talents we provide a platform for the talents to be part of their success story. Parallex Bank, being a prominent supporter of arts and cultural initiatives, proudly associates with CREAM Platform as a partner of Bid of the Week (BOW)”. - said Dr. Olufemi Bakre

“ C.R.E.A.M Platform is a digital platform that is created to give back. Bid of the Week (BOW) is an innovative and captivating feature designed to provide users with a thrilling bidding experience while giving them an opportunity to win fantastic prizes. And I best believe that this can be done through the right partnership which is with Parallex Bank.” - said Dapo “ Dbanj” Oyebanjo

Parallex Bank, a prominent supporter of arts and cultural initiatives, proudly joins CREAM Platform as a sponsor of Bid of the Week (BOW). With their extensive network and dedication to nurturing talent, the partnership with Parallex Bank aims to enhance the user experience, ensure seamless transactions, and establish a secure and reliable bidding environment for all participants.

To find out more about Bid of the Week (BOW) and participate, please visit the Cream Platform website at www.creamplatform.com. Remember, registration is free, and with as little as one naira, you could be the fortunate winner.

About Cream Platform

Cream Platform is a network of cultural and creative enterprises. CREAM supports the development and promotion of creative talents in emerging markets. CREAM owns a high-growth integrated digital platform that provides support for the creation, promotion, distribution, and publishing of creative content. With a strong network of industry professionals and a track record of success, Cream Platform has transformed aspiring talents into superstars.

About Parallex Bank

Parallex Bank is a leading financial institution known to be a preferred financial solutions provider redefining customer experience through digital innovations. With a commitment to fostering talent and empowering individuals, Parallex Bank plays an instrumental role in driving positive change and enabling dreams to become reality.

