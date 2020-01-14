A magistrate court sitting in Lagos has dismissed the car theft case against Naira Marley and others.

According to Channels, the Chief Magistrate Tajudeen Elias while delivering his ruling on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, struck out the four counts and dismissed the case after receiving a settlement agreement between the complainant, Mr Adelekan Ademola, and the four defendants.

Naira Marley and his two brothers, Idris Fashola, Babatunde Fashola and cousin, Kunle Obere, were the defendants in the case.

In 2019, Naira Marley and his brothers were accused of conspiracy, stealing, assault, and obstructing the police.

Naira Marley and his brothers' alleged car heist...

According to NAN, a Chief Magistrate, Mr Tajudeen Elias, has ordered that the Investigating Police Officer (IPO), Sgt. Sunday Idoko, present Naira Marley in court on the next date of adjournment following his alleged involvement in car theft. [Instagram/NairaMarley]

However, two of the musician’s brothers and his cousins appeared in court over the alleged theft of a car and a cell phone. This is coming, two months after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) retrieved damning evidence of fraud from Naira Marley’s iPhone and laptop.